Left Menu

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Faces Threat Calls Amidst Rising Tensions

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reported receiving threat calls and urged police for swift action. He also ordered a thorough investigation into the murder of Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru. Addressing security lapses, Siddaramaiah questioned BJP about the Pahalgam attack amid political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandya | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 13:34 IST
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Faces Threat Calls Amidst Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah disclosed receiving threat calls, prompting him to instruct the police to identify and apprehend those responsible. His revelation comes amid concerns over state security and rising tensions.

Siddaramaiah emphasized the urgency in resolving the recent murder case of Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru, urging law enforcement to expedite their investigation. He called for a thorough probe, noting that the motive behind the killing remains unclear.

Critically pointing fingers at the BJP, Siddaramaiah questioned the security oversight during the Pahalgam terror attack. He argued that without adequate police presence at tourist sites, security lapses are inevitable, fueling further political debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025