Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Faces Threat Calls Amidst Rising Tensions

On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah disclosed receiving threat calls, prompting him to instruct the police to identify and apprehend those responsible. His revelation comes amid concerns over state security and rising tensions.

Siddaramaiah emphasized the urgency in resolving the recent murder case of Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru, urging law enforcement to expedite their investigation. He called for a thorough probe, noting that the motive behind the killing remains unclear.

Critically pointing fingers at the BJP, Siddaramaiah questioned the security oversight during the Pahalgam terror attack. He argued that without adequate police presence at tourist sites, security lapses are inevitable, fueling further political debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)