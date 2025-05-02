Left Menu

Ukraine Set to Ratify US Minerals Deal Amid Tensions

Ukraine's parliament is poised to vote on the ratification of a minerals deal with the United States, offering the U.S. preferential access to Ukraine's natural resources. This agreement aims to strengthen ties with Washington after strains since President Trump took office, crucial for Ukraine's reconstruction and defense against Russian invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit:

Ukraine's parliament is preparing for a pivotal vote on May 8 to ratify a minerals deal with the United States, key to boosting cooperation between Kyiv and Washington amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Signed earlier this week, the agreement grants the U.S. preferential investment access in Ukraine's resource extraction sector and aims to support Ukraine's reconstruction efforts. The accord, strongly endorsed by U.S. President Donald Trump, seeks to rejuvenate the bilateral relations strained since his tenure began in January.

The upcoming ratification vote was announced by lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak via the Telegram app, following comments from Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stating that two implementation-related documents will not require parliamentary approval. Ukraine is keen on formalizing the agreement swiftly, with plans for ratification in the coming weeks as confirmed by First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

(With inputs from agencies.)

