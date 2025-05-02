Political Firestorm: Assam Chief Minister's Bold Accusations Against Congress Leader

In a startling claim, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's children are not Indian citizens. Addressing the media, Sarma stated, "I have evidence that Gaurav Gogoi's son and daughter are not Indian citizens." He questioned Gogoi's alleged 15-day visit to Pakistan, characterizing the country as a "terrorist adda," while challenging the Congress leader to explain his intentions there.

The accusations have fueled a heated social media battle between Sarma and Gogoi, marking a new height in their longstanding rivalry. With the ongoing Panchayat elections serving as a backdrop, this political conflict is exacerbating tensions in Assam, setting the stage for what promises to be a closely watched electoral contest.

Sarma's inquiries extended to Gogoi's wife, questioning whether she receives a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while working in India, and seeking clarification on her and their children's citizenship status. Gogoi retaliated by challenging Sarma to resign if unable to prove any allegations concerning foreign affiliations.

Meanwhile, the first phase of Panchayat polls commenced in 14 districts, with a robust turnout witnessed at polling stations. The Assam State Election Commission ensured ample security, deploying over 1.20 lakh polling personnel. As the BJP-led NDA gains unopposed seats, the election unfolds with high stakes and fierce political competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)