Left Menu

Pakistan Seeks Diplomatic Backing Against Indian Accusations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged Saudi Arabia and other 'brotherly countries' to help de-escalate India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. Sharif rejected India's accusations of Pakistan's involvement and called for an international probe. He also highlighted Pakistan's commitment to regional stability and economic consolidation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:31 IST
Pakistan Seeks Diplomatic Backing Against Indian Accusations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on Saudi Arabia and other 'brotherly' nations to mediate in reducing tensions with India, arising after the Pahalgam terror attack. Sharif held talks with ambassadors from Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait, emphasizing Pakistan's commitment to peace and rejecting Indian claims implicating Pakistan in the incident.

The meetings were held amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions after a terror attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people. Sharif reiterated Pakistan's condemnation of terrorism and urged for a transparent international investigation, refuting Indian accusations.

Ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait expressed support for regional stability. Earlier, countries like Qatar and China, alongside diplomatic briefings in Islamabad, encouraged dialogue between India and Pakistan to address ongoing disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025