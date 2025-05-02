Pakistan Seeks Diplomatic Backing Against Indian Accusations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on Saudi Arabia and other 'brotherly' nations to mediate in reducing tensions with India, arising after the Pahalgam terror attack. Sharif held talks with ambassadors from Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait, emphasizing Pakistan's commitment to peace and rejecting Indian claims implicating Pakistan in the incident.

The meetings were held amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions after a terror attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people. Sharif reiterated Pakistan's condemnation of terrorism and urged for a transparent international investigation, refuting Indian accusations.

Ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait expressed support for regional stability. Earlier, countries like Qatar and China, alongside diplomatic briefings in Islamabad, encouraged dialogue between India and Pakistan to address ongoing disputes.

