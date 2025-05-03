Left Menu

BJP's CR Kesavan Condemns Channi Over Surgical Strikes Controversy

BJP leader CR Kesavan criticized former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi for questioning the 2019 surgical strikes by the Indian armed forces. Kesavan accused Congress of doubting the military's patriotism and lowering troop morale. Haryana CM Saini echoed these sentiments, denouncing Channi's demand for strike evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 10:58 IST
BJP's CR Kesavan Condemns Channi Over Surgical Strikes Controversy
BJP leader CR Kesavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing rebuke, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CR Kesavan criticized former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for casting doubts on the Indian armed forces' 2019 surgical strikes. These operations were conducted in response to the Pulwama terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of several CRPF personnel.

Kesavan accused Channi of insulting the armed forces and perpetrating a divisive ideology, particularly when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently expressed sympathy for terror victims. Kesavan challenged the sincerity of Congress's stance, questioning if they were deliberately undermining military morale amidst heightened Indo-Pak tensions.

Echoing Kesavan's sentiments, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini condemned Channi for allegedly parroting foreign perspectives rather than his own. Saini criticized Channi's call for proof of the strikes, highlighting the insensitive nature of such demands amid national security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

