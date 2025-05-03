Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Criticizes Charanjit Singh Channi Over Surgical Strike Remarks

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao criticized former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi for demanding proof of the 2019 Balakot airstrike. Sao accused Congress of undermining security forces' morale. BJP leader CR Kesavan also condemned Channi, accusing him of questioning the armed forces' patriotism and sympathizing falsely with terror attack victims.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao launched a scathing attack on former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who demanded proof of the 2019 Balakot airstrike. Sao accused Congress of trying to lower the morale of the security forces, labeling their intentions as "not right."

Sao emphasized that the central government's prompt response was a significant move to 'teach Pakistan a lesson' after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Highlighting the government's resolve, he quoted the Union Home Minister's strong warning against Pakistan-based terrorists.

BJP leader CR Kesavan also reprimanded Channi for doubting the armed forces' actions. He accused the Congress of falsely advocating for terror attack victims while undermining the patriotism of the armed forces. Kesavan condemned Channi's demands for proof of the surgical strikes, describing it as damaging and divisive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

