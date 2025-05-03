Spain Aims to Boost Defense Spending Amid Rising Pressure

Spain is under increasing pressure to raise its defense spending to 3% of its GDP, according to a statement by the European defense commissioner in an interview published on Saturday. The move aligns with expectations from U.S. President Donald Trump for European NATO members to boost military expenditure.

In a conversation with the El Pais newspaper, Andrius Kubilius emphasized the importance of the increased spending to counteract potential Russian threats in Europe. The Spanish government now faces the task of allocating resources to meet the new target.

In 2024, Spain allocated just 1.3% of its GDP to defense, the lowest among NATO members. However, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced an accelerated plan to reach the 2% NATO target by this year, a significant shift from the initial 2029 deadline, despite opposition from the coalition's far-left Sumar party.

