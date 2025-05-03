Left Menu

Kremlin Demands Ukraine's Response to Ceasefire Proposal Amid Commemoration Plans

The Kremlin seeks Ukraine's definitive response to Putin's proposed three-day ceasefire during World War Two victory celebrations. President Zelenskiy, however, insists on a 30-day ceasefire minimum. The proposal seeks to test Kyiv's commitment to peace talks and coincides with global commemorations of the 80th anniversary of World War Two victory.

Moscow | Updated: 03-05-2025 17:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  Russia

The Kremlin on Saturday expressed its desire for a 'definitive' answer from Ukraine regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin's suggestion of a three-day ceasefire aligned with upcoming World War Two victory commemorations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy seems to oppose such a brief truce, advocating for a minimum duration of 30 days.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that Putin's offer serves as a measure of Kyiv's willingness to engage in peace negotiations aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict. The ceasefire's purpose aligns with the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's triumph in World War Two, anniversaries that Putin highlighted in his Monday address.

The proposed ceasefire is scheduled for May 8 through May 10, encompassing the core commemorative date of May 9, when international leaders, including China's Xi Jinping, will gather with Putin. Peskov criticized reports of Ukrainian troops participating in British commemorations, labeling it as 'sacrilege.'

