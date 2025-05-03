Left Menu

Tense Talks: Ceasefire Caught Between Kremlin and Kyiv

The Kremlin seeks Ukraine's response to Putin's proposed three-day ceasefire for the WWII victory anniversary. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy demands a longer 30-day ceasefire for any agreement. Russia's Foreign Ministry accuses Ukraine of threatening behavior, and concerns rise over foreign leaders' safety if attending Moscow's May 9 celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin is pushing for a clear response from Ukraine regarding President Putin's proposed three-day ceasefire, marking World War II victory celebrations. Criticizing Ukraine's current stance as vague, Russian officials are seeking an unmistakable commitment to peace efforts.

Putin's ceasefire, meant for May 8-10, coincides with a significant anniversary and is intended as a diplomatic gesture. However, Ukrainian President Zelenskiy has dismissed the offer, instead advocating for a month-long ceasefire, a proposition needing substantial negotiation.

Tensions mount as Russia's Foreign Ministry views Ukraine's comments as a security threat, especially concerning the safety of international figures attending Moscow's May 9 parade. The Kremlin interprets this situation as a gauge of Kyiv's willingness to engage in peaceful de-escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

