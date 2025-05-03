Tense Talks: Ceasefire Caught Between Kremlin and Kyiv

The Kremlin is pushing for a clear response from Ukraine regarding President Putin's proposed three-day ceasefire, marking World War II victory celebrations. Criticizing Ukraine's current stance as vague, Russian officials are seeking an unmistakable commitment to peace efforts.

Putin's ceasefire, meant for May 8-10, coincides with a significant anniversary and is intended as a diplomatic gesture. However, Ukrainian President Zelenskiy has dismissed the offer, instead advocating for a month-long ceasefire, a proposition needing substantial negotiation.

Tensions mount as Russia's Foreign Ministry views Ukraine's comments as a security threat, especially concerning the safety of international figures attending Moscow's May 9 parade. The Kremlin interprets this situation as a gauge of Kyiv's willingness to engage in peaceful de-escalation.

