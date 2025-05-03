Congress Slams Modi's Silence Amid Manipur Crisis

The Congress party has taken aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence regarding the ongoing violence in Manipur, where ethnic clashes have claimed over 260 lives and left more than 70,000 displaced. The opposition party is calling for fresh elections, citing the inadequacy of President's rule to restore peace.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Modi for not visiting Manipur during the crisis, despite multiple domestic and international travels. The opposition is questioning the government's handling of the situation, highlighting failures in providing security and support to the affected communities.

As tensions escalate, the Congress is urging the central government to initiate real political accountability and implement effective measures to bring lasting peace to Manipur. Local Congress leaders emphasize the need for a new mandate to restore faith in the state's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)