Romanian Presidential Election: A Test for Trump-Style Nationalism in EU

Romanians are casting their votes in the first round of a presidential election this Sunday, which could see hard-right eurosceptic George Simion ascend to power. The vote is pivotal, probing the rise of Trump-style nationalism within the European Union.

George Simion, 38, opposes military aid to Ukraine and shares an alignment with the U.S. president's Make America Great Again (MAGA) ideology. Earlier disruptions, including allegations of Russian meddling leading to the cancellation of a prior election, have paved the way for Simion's ascendancy, grounded in public discontent.

A Simion victory, say analysts, could lead to Romania's isolation, deterring private investment and destabilizing NATO's eastern frontier. With Romania's president holding a semi-executive role and significant geopolitical influence, the election's outcome bears regional and international importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)