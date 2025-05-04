Left Menu

Nitish Kumar's Political Dance: Loyalty and Alliances

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asserts his loyalty to the NDA, attributing his political success to the BJP. Despite past alliances, Kumar recommits to the NDA, acknowledging past shifts, including partnerships with RJD and the Mahagathbandhan, before decisively rejoining the NDA before the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:15 IST
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, aiming for his fifth consecutive term, affirmed his commitment to the NDA on Sunday, recognizing the BJP's pivotal role in his ascent. Kumar's statement came during the inauguration of the Khelo India Youth Games, emphasizing his stable alliance.

Over the years, Kumar has switched political partners multiple times. He acknowledged this during the event, crediting the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee with his initial rise. Despite earlier separations, notably from the BJP amid Narendra Modi's growing influence, he has frequently returned to familiar alliances.

Having left the NDA in 2013 due to political differences, Kumar's strategic maneuvering saw him briefly align with Lalu Prasad's RJD. However, he rejoined the NDA, highlighting his volatile yet strategic political journey, especially ahead of significant elections, showcasing his adaptability and focus on political longevity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

