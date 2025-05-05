Crisis at Ben-Gurion: Missile Attack Spurs Chaos Amid Gaza Conflict

In an unexpected twist in the protracted Middle Eastern conflict, a missile launched by Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen struck near Israel's Ben-Gurion International Airport, causing a halt in flights and commuter activities. The attack sent shockwaves throughout the region and escalated tensions as Israel prepared to expand military operations in Gaza.

The missile impact, described as a first since the onset of the Gaza conflict, resulted in minor injuries and prompted airlines to cancel or postpone their flights. The Israeli military linked the strike to a technical issue with its interception attempts, while four individuals reportedly suffered light injuries. This episode underscores the mounting regional tension, with the Yemeni Houthis declaring further action against Israel, scrutinized closely by international powers such as the United States.

As the situation evolves, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highlighted strong US support against the Houthis while emphasizing that retaliation against both the rebels and their Iranian allies was imminent. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens, fueled by logistics blockages and regional military aggression, underscoring the devastating impact on millions of civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)