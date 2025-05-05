BJP Criticizes Congress Over 'Toy Rafale' Jibe Amid Nation's Defense Concerns
The BJP has accused Congress and its allies of demoralizing India's armed forces after a Congress leader mocked the government's defense measures using a 'toy Rafale' stunt. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi compared opposition leaders to Pakistan, suggesting their criticism attacks the military from within.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) escalated its rhetoric against the Congress and its allies on Monday, accusing them of undermining the morale of India's armed forces. This comes after Ajay Rai, the Uttar Pradesh Congress president, used a 'toy Rafale' as a prop to criticize the government's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi placed opposition leaders in a similar light as the Pakistani army, claiming the latter breaches ceasefire agreements across the border, while Indian politicians internally disparage the military through critical comments. He alleged that Congress leader Rai displayed a toy aircraft with traditional lemon and chillies, questioning their readiness.
Trivedi maintained that religious practices have a respected place within the armed forces. Despite Pakistan's hesitance in criticizing its military, Indian politicians, he argued, frequently air grievances that are seized upon by neighboring media. He also stressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong leadership in contrast to what he described as previous Congress governments' diplomatic losses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan and Afghanistan Forge Pact Against Cross-Border Terrorism
Journalist Niaz Baloch Faces Threats from Pakistani Intelligence: A Call for Global Action
Tension in Sindh: Attack on Pakistani Minister Amid Canal Protests
Mystery at Sea: Fisherman's Journey from Gujarat to Pakistani Jail
Marching Together: Industry and Armed Forces for Technological Supremacy