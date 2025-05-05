Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Congress Over 'Toy Rafale' Jibe Amid Nation's Defense Concerns

The BJP has accused Congress and its allies of demoralizing India's armed forces after a Congress leader mocked the government's defense measures using a 'toy Rafale' stunt. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi compared opposition leaders to Pakistan, suggesting their criticism attacks the military from within.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:25 IST
BJP Criticizes Congress Over 'Toy Rafale' Jibe Amid Nation's Defense Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) escalated its rhetoric against the Congress and its allies on Monday, accusing them of undermining the morale of India's armed forces. This comes after Ajay Rai, the Uttar Pradesh Congress president, used a 'toy Rafale' as a prop to criticize the government's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi placed opposition leaders in a similar light as the Pakistani army, claiming the latter breaches ceasefire agreements across the border, while Indian politicians internally disparage the military through critical comments. He alleged that Congress leader Rai displayed a toy aircraft with traditional lemon and chillies, questioning their readiness.

Trivedi maintained that religious practices have a respected place within the armed forces. Despite Pakistan's hesitance in criticizing its military, Indian politicians, he argued, frequently air grievances that are seized upon by neighboring media. He also stressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong leadership in contrast to what he described as previous Congress governments' diplomatic losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025