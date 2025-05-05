Left Menu

Democracy Under Attack: The Assault on CAP's Ashish Rai

The Citizens Action Party (CAP) has condemned the attack on Ashish Rai, president of Drivers' Council, emphasizing it as an assault on democracy. Rai sustained severe injuries and is hospitalized. The CAP demands immediate action from the state government for peace and security in Sikkim.

  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident highlighting the ongoing threats to free speech, Ashish Rai, president of the Drivers' Council, was violently attacked by unidentified individuals on Monday. Rai, a prominent voice of the Citizens Action Party (CAP), is currently hospitalized with severe injuries.

The CAP released a statement condemning the assault, characterizing it as an attack not just on Rai, but on democracy itself. 'This attack is not on a mere taxi driver; it is an assault on the voice of the people and their right to speak,' the statement underscored.

In response, the CAP has demanded urgent intervention from the state government to arrest those responsible and restore security in Sikkim. The party alleged a lack of peace, claiming that individuals who dare to speak out, like Rai, face intimidation and violence. A formal police complaint has been lodged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

