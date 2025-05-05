Left Menu

Patra's Diplomatic Mission: Navigating Manipur’s Political Waters

BJP's North East in-charge Sambit Patra conducted meetings in Manipur, addressing concerns over regional law and order. He met with former Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, and party MLAs. Discussions centered around restoring peace amidst ethnic tensions and President's Rule. Patra also engaged with Kuki Zo representatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:25 IST
Sambit Patra
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's North East in-charge Sambit Patra engaged in strategic meetings on Monday with former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, focusing on regional stability issues.

Gathering party MLAs at Singh's residence, discussions highlighted the pressing need to improve law and order and achieve peace in ethnic tension zones.

Later, Patra met with Speaker Satyabrata Singh, as party members admitted ongoing conversations involved addressing security roles and strategizing for peace. The meetings followed 21 MLAs urging for governmental formation under President's Rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

