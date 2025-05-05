Patra's Diplomatic Mission: Navigating Manipur’s Political Waters

BJP's North East in-charge Sambit Patra engaged in strategic meetings on Monday with former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, focusing on regional stability issues.

Gathering party MLAs at Singh's residence, discussions highlighted the pressing need to improve law and order and achieve peace in ethnic tension zones.

Later, Patra met with Speaker Satyabrata Singh, as party members admitted ongoing conversations involved addressing security roles and strategizing for peace. The meetings followed 21 MLAs urging for governmental formation under President's Rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)