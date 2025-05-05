Left Menu

BJP Intensifies 'Leave India' Campaign Against Pakistani Residents in Jharkhand

BJP workers staged protests in Jharkhand against Pakistani citizens residing there, following the Pahalgam terror attack. The party demands the immediate deportation of Pakistanis, aligning with the Centre's directive. Leaders submitted memorandums to local authorities, highlighting national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP workers in Jharkhand staged statewide protests against Pakistani citizens residing unlawfully, demanding their expulsion following directives from the Centre.

The trigger was the Pahalgam terror attack, prompting the Centre to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, downgrade diplomatic ties, and order Pakistanis to leave.

BJP leaders, including Babulal Marandi and CP Singh, led rallies chanting 'Pakistani Bharat Chhodo' and submitted memorandums demanding immediate action from local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

