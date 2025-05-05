BJP Intensifies 'Leave India' Campaign Against Pakistani Residents in Jharkhand

BJP workers in Jharkhand staged statewide protests against Pakistani citizens residing unlawfully, demanding their expulsion following directives from the Centre.

The trigger was the Pahalgam terror attack, prompting the Centre to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, downgrade diplomatic ties, and order Pakistanis to leave.

BJP leaders, including Babulal Marandi and CP Singh, led rallies chanting 'Pakistani Bharat Chhodo' and submitted memorandums demanding immediate action from local authorities.

