Kharge Criticizes Government's Response to Pahalgam Attack, Seeks Accountability

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has raised concerns about the handling of the April 22 Pahalgam attack by the Indian government, questioning why preventive actions were not taken despite alleged advance intelligence. Speaking at a 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally in Jharkhand, Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for cancelling his Kashmir visit based on the same intelligence without ensuring civilian safety.

In his address, Kharge pointed out the government's acknowledgment of intelligence failure and demanded an explanation. "I learned that an intelligence report warned PM Modi of the attack days before it happened, leading him to cancel his Kashmir trip. If security threats were significant enough for the Prime Minister, why weren't protective measures implemented for civilians?" Kharge asked.

The Congress leader affirmed support for the government in any decisive actions against Pakistan amid rising tensions post-attack. Additionally, Kharge highlighted past sacrifices by Congress leaders and urged completion of the long-demanded caste-census. He noted, "Despite initial BJP resistance to caste-census, their recent actions echo what Rahul Gandhi advocated."

(With inputs from agencies.)