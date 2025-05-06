Hindu Safety Under Threat in West Bengal: Adhikari's Accusations Against Mamata Banerjee
Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has alleged negligence by the Mamata Banerjee government in ensuring the safety of Hindus in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. Accusing TMC of biased compensation distribution following a recent riot, Adhikari called for a CBI or NIA probe and demanded a permanent BSF camp in the area.
In a bold accusation, Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed on Tuesday that the safety of Hindus in West Bengal is compromised under Mamata Banerjee's rule. He asserted that the chief minister failed to protect residents during recent riots in Murshidabad district.
Adhikari specifically criticized the Trinamool Congress for allegedly offering compensation to party affiliates, ignoring actual victims. He urged for a CBI or NIA investigation into the violence, pointing out that Hindus in the affected areas faced orchestrated attacks meant to drive them away.
Furthermore, Adhikari demanded a permanent BSF camp in Jafrabad and criticized the West Bengal Human Rights Commission for inaction, promising changes if the BJP gains power. As tensions rise, central forces remain stationed in the district until mid-May.
