Trump Halts US Airstrikes on Yemen's Houthis Amid Cease-Fire Pledge

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday a halt to US airstrikes targeting Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The decision comes after indications from the Houthis that they intend to cease hostilities and pledged to stop attacks on shipping routes. Trump declared the airstrikes would stop immediately.

The announcement followed Trump's meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Trump stated that US officials received messages from the Houthis indicating their willingness to end the conflict, although details on this communication were sparse. The move concludes a bombing campaign initiated in March when hostilities escalated.

Previously, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had erroneously sent sensitive strike plans via a Signal message, raising concerns. Trump's national security adviser, Mike Waltz, who set up the Signal chat, stepped down last week and is now headlining Trump's nomination for the UN ambassador role.

