Left Menu

Currency Shifts Amid Trade Tensions and Political Changes

The dollar fell as investors await details on U.S. trade deals, with Trump's announcements overdue, creating market anxiety. While the euro gains with Friedrich Merz's election as German chancellor, the U.S. trade deficit widened. Jerome Powell's Fed meeting lacks expected clear guidance on tariff impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 01:19 IST
Currency Shifts Amid Trade Tensions and Political Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar experienced a significant drop on Tuesday amid growing concerns over President Donald Trump's anticipated trade deals, which have yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, the euro surged as the German parliament appointed conservative Friedrich Merz as chancellor.

Investors remain on edge, anticipating details of negotiations with key countries, including China, as the Trump administration previously suggested forthcoming announcements this week. Eugene Epstein, Moneycorp's North American head of structuring, highlighted market unease due to the absence of concrete trade deal developments since the 90-day tariff amnesty began.

On the currency front, the dollar's value decreased 0.86% against the yen, while Taiwan's dollar saw losses following a strong rally. The Canadian dollar improved after a candid discussion between Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Trump. Simultaneously, SNB Chairman Martin Schlegel stated readiness for market intervention to maintain inflation targets, as investors focus on Wednesday's Federal Reserve policy meeting, expected to stabilize rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025