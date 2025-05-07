Currency Shifts Amid Trade Tensions and Political Changes

The dollar experienced a significant drop on Tuesday amid growing concerns over President Donald Trump's anticipated trade deals, which have yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, the euro surged as the German parliament appointed conservative Friedrich Merz as chancellor.

Investors remain on edge, anticipating details of negotiations with key countries, including China, as the Trump administration previously suggested forthcoming announcements this week. Eugene Epstein, Moneycorp's North American head of structuring, highlighted market unease due to the absence of concrete trade deal developments since the 90-day tariff amnesty began.

On the currency front, the dollar's value decreased 0.86% against the yen, while Taiwan's dollar saw losses following a strong rally. The Canadian dollar improved after a candid discussion between Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Trump. Simultaneously, SNB Chairman Martin Schlegel stated readiness for market intervention to maintain inflation targets, as investors focus on Wednesday's Federal Reserve policy meeting, expected to stabilize rates.

