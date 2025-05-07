Diplomatic Tensions: Iran's Concerns Over Arrested Citizens in the UK

On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi expressed his concern over the arrest of Iranian citizens by British authorities. His remarks were shared in a post on X, emphasizing how the news of these arrests has caused distress.

Araqchi's statement highlighted Iran's readiness to participate in investigations, provided that there are credible allegations of misconduct.

These comments follow recent counter-terrorism operations in the UK, which resulted in the arrest of eight men, among them seven Iranians. Labelled as some of the most significant investigations in recent years, these operations have drawn attention to Iran-UK relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)