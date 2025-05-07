Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks: U.S.-China Trade Negotiations in Switzerland

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are set to meet with China's top economic official in Switzerland. This meeting is seen as the first step towards discussing President Trump's tariffs. The agenda includes talks with Swiss President Karin Ketter-Sutter about reciprocal trade agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2025 03:31 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 03:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move that could alter international trade dynamics, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will meet with China's leading economic official. The talks, to be held in Switzerland, signify the initial phase of negotiations over President Donald Trump's contentious tariff strategy.

The delegation from Washington will also engage in discussions with Swiss President Karin Ketter-Sutter, focusing on the broader scope of reciprocal trade relations between the nations. While the specific Chinese officials attending were not disclosed, Vice Premier He Lifeng is anticipated to play a crucial role in the dialogue.

As economic discussions progress, Bessent emphasized the administration's stance, stating, "Economic security is national security, and President Donald J. Trump is leading the way both at home and abroad for a stronger, more prosperous America." The meeting aims to rebalance the international economic system, ensuring the interests of the United States are well-represented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

