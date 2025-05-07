Operation Sindoor: India's Steadfast Response to Pahalgam Attack

Sharad Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party president, commended the Indian armed forces on Wednesday for their decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Through 'Operation Sindoor', forces executed airstrikes targeting terror hideouts across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Pawar, a former defense minister, revealed on X that the air operations took place at approximately 1:30 am, punctuating the mission's success at nine strategic locations. He lauded the troops for their role in maintaining national sovereignty and citizen safety.

The operation specifically targeted sites linked to banned terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Officials confirmed the IAF's precision strikes were executed without collateral damage to Pakistani military forces or civilians, earning widespread national pride.

