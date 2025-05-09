Russia's Victory Day Parade: A Show of Strength Amid Tensions

Russia marked the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany with its largest parade since sending troops into Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin hosted over two dozen global leaders, including China's Xi Jinping and Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, highlighting efforts to cement international alliances amid tensions with the West.

Victory Day, observed on May 9, remains Russia's most significant secular holiday, utilized by Putin to project military strength and national pride. Events showcased military might with tanks, missiles, and troops parading through Red Square, underscoring Russia's bid to maintain global clout amid the ongoing Ukrainian conflict.

Security was tight in Moscow amid reports of Ukrainian drone attacks. Despite challenges, Putin emphasized Russia's resilience and alliances, hosting foreign leaders post-parade. As European officials discussed prosecuting Russian war crimes, tensions continued with Russia denying allegations and defining its military actions and foreign policy goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)