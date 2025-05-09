Left Menu

Russia's Victory Day Parade: A Show of Strength Amid Tensions

Russia celebrated the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat with a massive parade, as President Putin showcased military capabilities and international alliances. Despite tensions with the West, leaders like China's Xi Jinping attended, emphasizing Moscow's international standing. Meanwhile, heightened security marked the festivities amidst ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:55 IST
Russia's Victory Day Parade: A Show of Strength Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia marked the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany with its largest parade since sending troops into Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin hosted over two dozen global leaders, including China's Xi Jinping and Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, highlighting efforts to cement international alliances amid tensions with the West.

Victory Day, observed on May 9, remains Russia's most significant secular holiday, utilized by Putin to project military strength and national pride. Events showcased military might with tanks, missiles, and troops parading through Red Square, underscoring Russia's bid to maintain global clout amid the ongoing Ukrainian conflict.

Security was tight in Moscow amid reports of Ukrainian drone attacks. Despite challenges, Putin emphasized Russia's resilience and alliances, hosting foreign leaders post-parade. As European officials discussed prosecuting Russian war crimes, tensions continued with Russia denying allegations and defining its military actions and foreign policy goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025