Diplomatic Tensions Escalate Between Ukraine and Hungary Over Alleged Espionage

Tensions between Ukraine and Hungary soared on Friday as both nations expelled two diplomats in response to accusations of espionage. This move underscores the strained relations between Kyiv and Budapest, fueled by Ukraine's allegations of a Hungarian spy network gathering intelligence on Kyiv's defense capabilities.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced their decision on social media, citing Hungary's attempts at espionage and highlighting the principle of reciprocity as a driving force. Simultaneously, Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto dismissed the claims as Ukrainian 'propaganda' and retaliated by ordering the departure of two Ukrainian diplomats.

The SBU security agency in Kyiv detained two suspects accused of colluding with Hungarian military intelligence to spy on Ukraine. The suspects allegedly collected sensitive information on Ukraine's military features, aggravating tensions. Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban's skepticism towards Western aid for Ukraine and continued ties with Moscow only add to the complex relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)