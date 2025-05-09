Left Menu

Romania Rallies for Europe as Presidential Run-off Looms

Thousands protested in Romania in support of the EU, opposing hard-right candidate George Simion ahead of the presidential run-off. Simion's eurosceptic stance contrasts with centrist Nicusor Dan who supports EU military plans. Concerns rise over possible isolation and instability if Simion wins.

Romania Rallies for Europe as Presidential Run-off Looms
  • Country:
  • Romania

In Romania, thousands have taken to the streets to express their support for the European Union amid rising political tensions as the nation approaches a pivotal presidential run-off election. The mass rallies follow the initial round where hard-right nationalist George Simion took the lead.

Simion's eurosceptic and anti-military aid stance, paired with his alignment with MAGA principles, raises alarms about potential diplomatic and economic fallout. Analysts warn that a Simion presidency could result in Romania's isolation, reduced foreign investment, and destabilization of NATO's support to Ukraine.

As election day nears, Romanians appear divided between Simion's vision and centrist Nicusor Dan's pro-EU commitment. The outcome could redefine Romania's role in Europe, with widespread impacts on citizens' future opportunities and national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

