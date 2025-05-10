Left Menu

Russia's Conditional Ceasefire Support in Ukraine Conflict

Russia backs a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, contingent on addressing 'nuances' in the ongoing conflict. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized the complexity of the situation, noting Russia's insistence on mechanisms for monitoring the ceasefire's implementation, despite U.S. support for Ukraine's proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 01:39 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 01:39 IST
Russia's Conditional Ceasefire Support in Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has expressed its support for a 30-day ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. However, Peskov emphasized that Russia's approval is contingent on addressing numerous 'nuances' inherent in the conflict that has persisted for over three years.

Peskov stated that this proposal was initially suggested by Ukraine but gained traction when backed by former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. Russian President Vladimir Putin endorsed the ceasefire, albeit with reservations due to the complexity of unresolved issues surrounding the ceasefire concept.

Russia has consistently maintained that establishing a sustainable ceasefire hinges on implementing effective mechanisms to monitor and enforce the peace agreement, which remains a crucial prerequisite for their participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025