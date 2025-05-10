Russia's Conditional Ceasefire Support in Ukraine Conflict

Russia has expressed its support for a 30-day ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. However, Peskov emphasized that Russia's approval is contingent on addressing numerous 'nuances' inherent in the conflict that has persisted for over three years.

Peskov stated that this proposal was initially suggested by Ukraine but gained traction when backed by former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. Russian President Vladimir Putin endorsed the ceasefire, albeit with reservations due to the complexity of unresolved issues surrounding the ceasefire concept.

Russia has consistently maintained that establishing a sustainable ceasefire hinges on implementing effective mechanisms to monitor and enforce the peace agreement, which remains a crucial prerequisite for their participation.

