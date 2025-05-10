Tensions Rise as Pakistan Urges India for De-escalation

In a bid to ease mounting tensions, Pakistan's Foreign Minister has asserted that the nation would contemplate de-escalation if India ceases further hostilities. Nevertheless, he issued a stern warning of retaliation should India opt for military action.

Speaking to Geo News, Ishaq Dar communicated this stance to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, following a recent conversation with New Delhi. This diplomatic engagement highlights Pakistan's cautious yet firm response amidst rising bilateral pressures.

Dar conveyed that Pakistan's tolerance has reached its threshold, declaring a readiness to halt their response should India suspend its aggressive tactics. These developments underscore the urgent need for diplomatic mediation to avoid escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)