Tensions Rise as Pakistan Urges India for De-escalation

The Foreign Minister of Pakistan emphasized the importance of de-escalation with India while warning of a retaliatory response if strikes occur. Ishaq Dar discussed this approach with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, underlining that Pakistan's patience is finite if India continues its aggressive stance.

In a bid to ease mounting tensions, Pakistan's Foreign Minister has asserted that the nation would contemplate de-escalation if India ceases further hostilities. Nevertheless, he issued a stern warning of retaliation should India opt for military action.

Speaking to Geo News, Ishaq Dar communicated this stance to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, following a recent conversation with New Delhi. This diplomatic engagement highlights Pakistan's cautious yet firm response amidst rising bilateral pressures.

Dar conveyed that Pakistan's tolerance has reached its threshold, declaring a readiness to halt their response should India suspend its aggressive tactics. These developments underscore the urgent need for diplomatic mediation to avoid escalation.

