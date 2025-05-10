Saudi Arabia Mediates to Calm India-Pakistan Tensions

As military tensions reach a boiling point between India and Pakistan, Saudi Arabia stepped in to mediate and de-escalate the situation. Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan initiated discussions with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister, Ishaq Dar, emphasizing Saudi Arabia's commitment to regional security.

The diplomatic efforts come amid a series of military confrontations, including missile strikes and drone attacks, escalating since India targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The situation has led to increased military actions between the two nations.

In a bid to promote peace, Faisal assured both nations of Saudi Arabia's balanced ties with them and urged for dialogue through diplomatic channels as a resolution path. This peace endeavor reinforces Saudi Arabia's active role in fostering regional stability.

