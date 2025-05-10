Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Mediates to Calm India-Pakistan Tensions

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan engaged in diplomatic efforts to de-escalate growing military tensions between India and Pakistan. He held talks with officials from both nations, promoting dialogue to resolve conflicts. The Saudi initiative follows heightened military actions across the India-Pakistan border, threatening regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-05-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 16:14 IST
Saudi Arabia Mediates to Calm India-Pakistan Tensions
Faisal bin Farhan
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

As military tensions reach a boiling point between India and Pakistan, Saudi Arabia stepped in to mediate and de-escalate the situation. Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan initiated discussions with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister, Ishaq Dar, emphasizing Saudi Arabia's commitment to regional security.

The diplomatic efforts come amid a series of military confrontations, including missile strikes and drone attacks, escalating since India targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The situation has led to increased military actions between the two nations.

In a bid to promote peace, Faisal assured both nations of Saudi Arabia's balanced ties with them and urged for dialogue through diplomatic channels as a resolution path. This peace endeavor reinforces Saudi Arabia's active role in fostering regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025