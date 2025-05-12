Diplomatic Dialogue: Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Hostage Release

In a strategic call on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged with former U.S. President Donald Trump, following discussions with the U.S. president's Middle East envoy and ambassador. A statement from Netanyahu's office confirmed the dialogue.

Thanks were extended by Netanyahu to Trump for his role in the anticipated release of Edan Alexander, an Israeli-American held hostage by Hamas militants in Gaza, as per the statement's details.

Trump reaffirmed his appeal for persistent cooperation with Netanyahu, highlighting the necessity of strong ties between the United States and Israel in ensuring the release of the hostage.

(With inputs from agencies.)