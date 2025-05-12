Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Hostage Release

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu contacted former U.S. President Donald Trump after meeting with U.S. Middle East envoy, discussing the release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander held by Hamas. Trump emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between the U.S. and Israel in the matter, according to Netanyahu's office.

In a strategic call on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged with former U.S. President Donald Trump, following discussions with the U.S. president's Middle East envoy and ambassador. A statement from Netanyahu's office confirmed the dialogue.

Thanks were extended by Netanyahu to Trump for his role in the anticipated release of Edan Alexander, an Israeli-American held hostage by Hamas militants in Gaza, as per the statement's details.

Trump reaffirmed his appeal for persistent cooperation with Netanyahu, highlighting the necessity of strong ties between the United States and Israel in ensuring the release of the hostage.

