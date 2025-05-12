Left Menu

Early USMCA Review May Begin This Year, Says Mexican Economy Minister

Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced that the review of the USMCA trade agreement between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico might start later this year, ahead of its 2026 schedule. The early review could align with interests indicated by both Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard anticipates that the review process for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) may launch in the second half of this year. This assessment was shared during a recent event he attended on Monday.

Originally slated for 2026, the review timeline may advance earlier, a change subtly suggested by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. Analysts speculate that this move might correspond with preferences from U.S. President Donald Trump for an expedited analysis.

Ebrard noted that initiating the review prematurely may present advantages for Mexico. He estimates that the discussions could realistically begin within the latter half of this year, potentially aligning with broader strategic interests.

