The Awami League Ban: A New Chapter in Bangladesh's Political Shift
Bangladesh has officially disbanded the Awami League following a revised anti-terrorism law. This decision follows an interim government's ban and marks a shift in the country's political landscape. The new legislation allows the government to ban organisations involved in terrorism, leading to the suspension of Awami League's political activities.
In a significant political development, Bangladesh has disbanded the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, following amendments to the anti-terrorism law. The decision comes days after the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, imposed a ban on the party, citing involvement in terrorism.
The revised Anti-Terrorism Act empowers the government to disband any organisation deemed to be involved in terrorist activities. The Election Commission has also cancelled the Awami League's registration, disqualifying it from participating in elections until the completion of its leaders' trials.
This dramatic move arrives amid accusations against Awami League leaders of crimes against humanity, following violent protests that led to the downfall of Hasina's government. A new ordinance further restricts public support or publicity for individuals or entities charged under the revised law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
