Pentagon's Transgender Health Care Halt Sparks Controversy

The Pentagon has stopped providing gender-affirming healthcare for transgender troops as part of implementing Trump's plan to remove them from the military. This move has drawn criticism from advocates and service members. The U.S. Supreme Court allowed the administration to enforce the transgender military ban.

Updated: 13-05-2025 02:40 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 02:40 IST
The Pentagon is halting the provision of gender-affirming healthcare for transgender troops, marking a significant step in implementing President Donald Trump's directive to exclude them from military service. A memo revealed that new hormone treatments and surgeries for transgender personnel will be prohibited, stirring widespread debate and concern among military members and rights advocates.

Stephen Ferrara, acting assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, instructed the immediate execution of this policy. While the Department of Defense redirected inquiries to the Defense Health Agency, no immediate response was provided. Critics, including Shannon Minter from the National Center for Lesbian Rights, labeled the termination of healthcare services as unnecessarily harsh and unjust.

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision on May 6 allows the Trump administration to enforce its transgender military ban, enabling the discharge of transgender troops as legal challenges continue. Although 58% of Americans support openly transgender individuals serving in the military, down from 71% in 2019, the recent decisions reflect heightened cultural and policy tensions within the U.S. military.

