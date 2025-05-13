FBI Shifts Focus: Immigration Takes Priority Over White-Collar Crime

The FBI has received orders to increase its focus on immigration enforcement, significantly reducing the time spent on white-collar crime investigations. This strategic shift was disclosed by four individuals familiar with the directive, as shared in conversations with Reuters.

Under the new guidance, FBI agents are expected to allocate nearly one-third of their work efforts to aid the Trump administration's initiative against illegal immigration. As a result, the pursuit of white-collar crime cases will take a backseat, at least until the end of 2025. This adjustment in priorities was communicated during a series of meetings within FBI field offices.

Historically, the Justice Department's law enforcement agencies have not focused heavily on immigration enforcement. However, with President Donald Trump's intensified crackdown on immigration, numerous federal law enforcement officials have recently been reassigned to bolster immigration enforcement efforts, diverting resources from other criminal investigations.

