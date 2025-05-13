Left Menu

Saudi-U.S. Investment Bonanza: $1 Trillion on the Horizon

Saudi Arabia and the United States are exploring substantial investment opportunities, potentially reaching $1 trillion, as announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. President Donald Trump. Initially pegged at $600 billion, the collaboration aims to boost economic ties and mutual economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is advancing discussions with the United States to tap into $600 billion worth of investment opportunities. This announcement came after a meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. President Donald Trump in Riyadh.

The Crown Prince expressed hopes that the collaboration could further expand, potentially raising the investment magnitude to a significant $1 trillion. This would mark a substantial economic partnership between the two nations.

Both leaders underscored the initiative's potential to strengthen economic ties and stimulate growth, highlighting the strategic importance of bolstered economic collaboration in achieving mutual economic goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

