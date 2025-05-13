Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. Secretary of State Joins Ukraine-Russia Talks

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to participate in pivotal discussions between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey on Thursday. President Donald Trump highlighted this involvement during a speech in Saudi Arabia, expressing hope for constructive outcomes from these talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:51 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is poised to engage in crucial discussions between Ukraine and Russia. The meeting is slated to occur in Turkey on Thursday, aiming to address ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.

President Donald Trump confirmed Rubio's participation in the talks, making the announcement during a speech in Saudi Arabia. Trump's statement underscored the importance of the U.S. presence in these negotiations as part of broader international efforts to seek resolution.

Expressing optimism, President Trump remarked that the talks could potentially yield positive outcomes, contributing to stability and peace efforts in the region. The international community will be watching closely as these discussions unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

