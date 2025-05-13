Tragedy Strikes in Punjab: Spurious Liquor Claims Lives

A spurious liquor tragedy in Amritsar, Punjab, has left 21 people dead, including Major Singh, a 45-year-old resident and daily wage worker, officials reported on Tuesday. The consumption of illicit alcohol has brought devastation to villages like Bhangali, Patalpuri, and others, where families are now grappling with significant loss.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed sorrow while visiting the bereaved families, emphasizing his government's commitment to punishing those responsible for these heinous acts. The administration has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh per family and pledged educational support for victims' children in the affected region.

This incident is not isolated, with past occurrences such as the March 2024 tragedy in Sangrur and the 2020 crisis in Tarn Taran adding to the growing pattern of illicit liquor fatalities. As grieving relatives recount their loss, efforts to prevent such tragedies are becoming increasingly urgent.

