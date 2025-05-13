Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Punjab: Spurious Liquor Claims Lives

A spurious liquor disaster in Punjab's Amritsar has claimed 21 lives, including Major Singh, a 45-year-old daily wager. Families of the victims mourn their loss as the government promises compensation and aid. This incident marks a recurring tragedy, raising concerns about illicit liquor distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:23 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Punjab: Spurious Liquor Claims Lives
Singh
  • Country:
  • India

A spurious liquor tragedy in Amritsar, Punjab, has left 21 people dead, including Major Singh, a 45-year-old resident and daily wage worker, officials reported on Tuesday. The consumption of illicit alcohol has brought devastation to villages like Bhangali, Patalpuri, and others, where families are now grappling with significant loss.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed sorrow while visiting the bereaved families, emphasizing his government's commitment to punishing those responsible for these heinous acts. The administration has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh per family and pledged educational support for victims' children in the affected region.

This incident is not isolated, with past occurrences such as the March 2024 tragedy in Sangrur and the 2020 crisis in Tarn Taran adding to the growing pattern of illicit liquor fatalities. As grieving relatives recount their loss, efforts to prevent such tragedies are becoming increasingly urgent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025