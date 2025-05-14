Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Trump's Potential Acceptance of Qatari Jet

Congressional Republicans and Democrats express security and ethical concerns over President Trump's interest in accepting a $400 million airplane from Qatar as a new Air Force One. The controversy centers around potential security risks and violations of the emoluments clause, drawing scrutiny from multiple parties.

Updated: 14-05-2025 03:02 IST
In Washington, concerns are mounting over President Donald Trump's consideration to accept a $400 million airplane from Qatar intended as a new Air Force One. This diplomatic gesture has raised alarms among congressional Republicans and Democrats, who point to potential security risks and constitutional violations.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has promised intense scrutiny of the deal, while Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz highlights the espionage risks it poses. Concurrently, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer insists on full transparency regarding the costs and modifications required for the aircraft, questioning if taxpayers will shoulder the burden.

The Defense Department is already procuring a new Air Force One, making Qatar's offer controversial. With ethics concerns looming over Trump's potential personal gain, critics from both parties urge caution. Rand Paul and other Republican figures stress the importance of avoiding any appearance of impropriety in accepting the lavish gift.

