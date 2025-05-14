Left Menu

Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions at Russia-Ukraine Border

A series of Ukrainian drone attacks hit Russia's Belgorod region, injuring at least 16. Russia's defense claimed to have destroyed 12 drones. President Putin seeks talks with President Zelenskiy, who proposes a 30-day ceasefire. Discussions are planned for Istanbul, with potential involvement from U.S. President Trump.

Updated: 14-05-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 09:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A series of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia's Belgorod region resulted in injuries to at least 16 people on Tuesday, according to the region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov. The incident highlights the escalating tensions at the border area shared by the two nations embroiled in conflict since 2022.

The Russian defense ministry reported that it successfully destroyed 12 drones launched overnight by Ukraine, with three occurring over Belgorod. However, it did not confirm the total number launched. Independent verification of these reports has not been possible as of now, and Ukraine has yet to comment on the situation. Both parties continue to deny targeting civilians in the ongoing war.

In a bid to ease tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for direct discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, viewing a proposed 30-day ceasefire as an ultimatum. Zelenskiy is open to attending these discussions, set for Istanbul, if Putin agrees to participate. U.S. President Donald Trump has also been invited to join the talks.

