Tragic Toll in Gaza: Children Among the Dead in Latest Airstrikes

At least 22 children lost their lives in northern Gaza amidst a series of intense Israeli airstrikes between Tuesday night and early Wednesday, local hospitals reported. Overall, the strikes claimed at least 48 lives, according to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabaliya.

This surge in violence happened shortly after Hamas released an Israeli-American hostage, in a move brokered by the U.S., and coincided with Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia. Despite international diplomacy, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared there would be no cessation of military efforts in Gaza, making a ceasefire appear unlikely.

While the Israeli military has kept silent on the specific targets of the airstrikes, it had previously advised Jabaliya residents to evacuate due to nearby Hamas operations, including rocket facilities. Netanyahu emphasized that Israeli forces were on the verge of a major escalation to decisively deal with Hamas, following the group's deadly incursion into southern Israel in 2023. The ongoing conflict has led to widespread devastation and massive displacement within Gaza.

