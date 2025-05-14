India Stands Firm: Indus Water Treaty Suspended Amid Rising Tensions

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat declared on Wednesday that India's interests regarding the Indus Water Treaty will not be compromised, asserting that all of India's allotted water will remain within its borders. In an interview with ANI, Shekhawat emphasized, "The Prime Minister has reiterated that blood and water won't flow together."

Despite conflicts in 1965, 1971, and Kargil, India upheld the treaty, but Shekhawat stated that India will no longer accept compromises. "The Indus Water Treaty has been suspended, and data sharing halted. Every drop of India's share will stay in India," he asserted, outlining the government's determined stance amidst heightened tensions with Pakistan.

Praising PM Narendra Modi's recent address, Shekhawat remarked that India's firm policy against terrorism and prioritizing national interests is well-recognized globally. "India will not tolerate actions against its sovereignty," Shekhawat asserted, referencing India's decisive military response following the Pahalgam terror attack.

India's precision strikes and subsequent military successes demonstrate a formidable resolve. The nations have since agreed to cease firing and military activity after diplomatic communications between top military officials. India's strategic response continues to reinforce its resilience in the face of adversities.

(With inputs from agencies.)