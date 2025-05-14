Concerns Over Romania's Investment Climate

Romania's investment climate has come under scrutiny as major foreign business chambers, including those from the U.S., UK, and Germany, issued warnings about its rapid decline.

They emphasized the critical need for stable political decisions to ensure the country's continued adherence to Euro-Atlantic pathways.

This comes at a pivotal time with the presidential run-off just days away, raising questions about future economic stability in central Europe's second-largest economy.

