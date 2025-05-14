Left Menu

Nawaz Sharif's Strategic Influence: A Key Role in Pakistan's Military Maneuvers

A senior leader of Pakistan's ruling PML-N party claims Nawaz Sharif supervised the military operation against India. The operation responded to India's 'Operation Sindoor' which targeted terror structures in Pakistan. Despite recent military tensions, Sharif emphasizes his preference for diplomatic solutions and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 16:27 IST
Nawaz Sharif
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A senior leader from Pakistan's ruling party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), asserted on Wednesday that the military operation against India was orchestrated under the guidance of the party's president, Nawaz Sharif. This operation comes in the wake of heightened tensions resulting from India's 'Operation Sindoor' which targeted terror infrastructures within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Nawaz Sharif, the former three-time premier of Pakistan, had congratulated the nation's civil and military leadership after both countries reached an agreement to de-escalate the conflict, which saw four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari emphasized Nawaz's influential role, stating, "The whole operation against India was designed under Nawaz Sharif's supervision."

While highlighting Nawaz's historical contributions, including Pakistan's nuclear milestone, the minister remarked on his continued preference for diplomatic resolutions. Nawaz advocated for peaceful solutions, posting on X, "Pakistan is a peace-loving country... but also knows how to defend itself." The event echoes back to Nawaz's leadership during the Kargil war in 1999, marking his continued impact on Pakistan's defense strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

