Chancellor Merz Warns the West: Keep United on Ukraine

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz delivered a resolute message to Western allies, urging them to maintain a united front concerning the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Speaking to parliament, Merz emphasized that accepting a dictated peace or the current status quo from Russian military advances was unacceptable.

The Chancellor's speech comes ahead of impending peace talks in Istanbul, marking the first such meeting in over three years since the start of Europe's most lethal conflict post World War Two. Since winning office in February, Merz has promised to amplify Germany's global influence, significantly increasing military spending and capacity.

Merz also took a firm stance against Russia, accusing it of cyber attacks and sabotage, including attempts to trigger explosions on cargo flights to the U.S. The growing ties between Russia and China were cited as additional concerns, as Merz outlined his administration's focus on economic growth and managed migration within EU norms.

