Left Menu

Chancellor Merz Warns the West: Keep United on Ukraine

In his inaugural parliamentary speech, Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz stressed unity among Western allies on Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of not accepting a dictated peace by Russia and highlighted Germany’s role in global affairs. Merz also condemned Russia's actions and underscored the significance of military strengthening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:24 IST
Chancellor Merz Warns the West: Keep United on Ukraine
Chancellor

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz delivered a resolute message to Western allies, urging them to maintain a united front concerning the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Speaking to parliament, Merz emphasized that accepting a dictated peace or the current status quo from Russian military advances was unacceptable.

The Chancellor's speech comes ahead of impending peace talks in Istanbul, marking the first such meeting in over three years since the start of Europe's most lethal conflict post World War Two. Since winning office in February, Merz has promised to amplify Germany's global influence, significantly increasing military spending and capacity.

Merz also took a firm stance against Russia, accusing it of cyber attacks and sabotage, including attempts to trigger explosions on cargo flights to the U.S. The growing ties between Russia and China were cited as additional concerns, as Merz outlined his administration's focus on economic growth and managed migration within EU norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025