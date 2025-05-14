Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Telangana Govt Over Miss World Pageant Itinerary

BJP leader NV Subash accuses the Telangana government of intentionally ignoring Hindu temples during the Miss World 2025 pageant in Hyderabad. He alleges the government, possibly allied with AIMIM, bypassed the Bhagyalakshmi temple to appease voters ahead of upcoming GHMC elections, raising concerns over cultural representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:19 IST
BJP leader NV Subash. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp political jab, BJP leader NV Subash has accused the Telangana government, helmed by Revanth Reddy, of deliberately omitting Hindu temples from the Miss World 2025 pageant itinerary, notably ignoring the famed Bhagyalakshmi temple in Hyderabad.

Subash alleges that the government's decision may be in collusion with the AIMIM party to sideline these religious landmarks in an attempt to appease particular voter segments ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Despite a lavish setup and international attention on Hyderabad, with contestants from 109 countries visiting significant sights like the Charminar and engaging in cultural tours, the BJP claims this oversight is a slight against the cultural heritage of Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

