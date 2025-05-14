BJP Criticizes Telangana Govt Over Miss World Pageant Itinerary

In a sharp political jab, BJP leader NV Subash has accused the Telangana government, helmed by Revanth Reddy, of deliberately omitting Hindu temples from the Miss World 2025 pageant itinerary, notably ignoring the famed Bhagyalakshmi temple in Hyderabad.

Subash alleges that the government's decision may be in collusion with the AIMIM party to sideline these religious landmarks in an attempt to appease particular voter segments ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Despite a lavish setup and international attention on Hyderabad, with contestants from 109 countries visiting significant sights like the Charminar and engaging in cultural tours, the BJP claims this oversight is a slight against the cultural heritage of Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)