Congress Slams BJP for 'Politicising' Operation Sindoor

The Congress has accused the BJP of politicising Operation Sindoor and announced rallies to demand answers from the government regarding the US President's claim of mediating an Indo-Pak ceasefire. Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, emphasize unity and call for an all-party meeting to discuss national issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:56 IST
On Wednesday, the Congress party criticized the BJP for allegedly turning Operation Sindoor into a political tool. They announced nationwide rallies aiming to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on U.S. President Donald Trump's statement about mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Citing a meeting with senior party figures, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera accused the BJP of branding military actions as their own, despite them belonging to the armed forces and the nation. The Congress declared 'Jai Hind' rallies and a press conference with Rahul Gandhi to discuss these issues further.

The Congress leaders reiterated their support for the government against Pakistan but criticized the perceived politicization by the BJP. They demanded a special parliamentary session and questioned the exclusion of non-NDA chief ministers from crucial discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

