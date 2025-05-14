Congress Slams BJP for 'Politicising' Operation Sindoor

On Wednesday, the Congress party criticized the BJP for allegedly turning Operation Sindoor into a political tool. They announced nationwide rallies aiming to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on U.S. President Donald Trump's statement about mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Citing a meeting with senior party figures, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera accused the BJP of branding military actions as their own, despite them belonging to the armed forces and the nation. The Congress declared 'Jai Hind' rallies and a press conference with Rahul Gandhi to discuss these issues further.

The Congress leaders reiterated their support for the government against Pakistan but criticized the perceived politicization by the BJP. They demanded a special parliamentary session and questioned the exclusion of non-NDA chief ministers from crucial discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)