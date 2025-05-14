Qatar Airways and Boeing Strike Historic $200 Billion Jet Deal

In a landmark aviation deal, Qatar Airways secured an agreement to purchase 160 jets from U.S. aerospace giant Boeing, with President Donald Trump in attendance during his Gulf tour. The transaction, valued at $200 billion, was finalized in Doha on Wednesday.

Both Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani attended the ceremony, marking a significant moment in the aviation sector. The announcement follows Trump's previous engagements in Saudi Arabia, where multiple deals were concluded.

Boeing's CEO, Kelly Ortberg, touted the agreement as the largest jet order in Boeing's history. President Trump expressed excitement over the record-breaking deal, emphasizing its importance in strengthening economic ties and the aviation industry.

