Qatar Airways and Boeing Strike Historic $200 Billion Jet Deal

During President Trump's visit to Qatar, a historic $200 billion agreement between Boeing and Qatar Airways was finalized, involving the purchase of 160 jets. This deal is noted as the largest order in Boeing's history. Trump and Qatar's Emir witnessed the signing ceremony in Doha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark aviation deal, Qatar Airways secured an agreement to purchase 160 jets from U.S. aerospace giant Boeing, with President Donald Trump in attendance during his Gulf tour. The transaction, valued at $200 billion, was finalized in Doha on Wednesday.

Both Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani attended the ceremony, marking a significant moment in the aviation sector. The announcement follows Trump's previous engagements in Saudi Arabia, where multiple deals were concluded.

Boeing's CEO, Kelly Ortberg, touted the agreement as the largest jet order in Boeing's history. President Trump expressed excitement over the record-breaking deal, emphasizing its importance in strengthening economic ties and the aviation industry.

