Left Menu

Lone Democrat Moves to Impeach Trump: An Unyielding Quest for Justice

Rep. Shri Thanedar, a Democratic lawmaker from Michigan, has initiated an impeachment process against President Donald Trump. Despite lacking party support, Thanedar accuses Trump of high crimes, citing constitutional violations. His move occurs amidst Trump's Middle East visit, stirring controversy over potential conflicts of interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:12 IST
Lone Democrat Moves to Impeach Trump: An Unyielding Quest for Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A Democratic lawmaker has taken a bold step by initiating impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump. Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan announced his plan on Wednesday, bypassing party leaders to force a procedural vote in the US House, although the move is likely doomed to fail.

Thanedar, an immigrant from India, emphasizes a commitment to safeguarding the US Constitution from what he perceives as Trump's 'lawlessness.' His resolution outlines seven articles of impeachment, alleging crimes including bribery, corruption, and rights violations. This marks the third attempt to impeach Trump, who was acquitted twice by the Senate during his first term.

Despite lacking party leadership support, Thanedar remains resolute, pointing to Trump's current Middle East trip and consequent conflicts of interest as reasons to proceed. Aiming to uphold his oath, Thanedar insists it's time to confront unconstitutional activities, despite his own political hurdles and criticisms from Trump allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025