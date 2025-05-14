Lone Democrat Moves to Impeach Trump: An Unyielding Quest for Justice

A Democratic lawmaker has taken a bold step by initiating impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump. Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan announced his plan on Wednesday, bypassing party leaders to force a procedural vote in the US House, although the move is likely doomed to fail.

Thanedar, an immigrant from India, emphasizes a commitment to safeguarding the US Constitution from what he perceives as Trump's 'lawlessness.' His resolution outlines seven articles of impeachment, alleging crimes including bribery, corruption, and rights violations. This marks the third attempt to impeach Trump, who was acquitted twice by the Senate during his first term.

Despite lacking party leadership support, Thanedar remains resolute, pointing to Trump's current Middle East trip and consequent conflicts of interest as reasons to proceed. Aiming to uphold his oath, Thanedar insists it's time to confront unconstitutional activities, despite his own political hurdles and criticisms from Trump allies.

