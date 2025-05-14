Congress Cautions Tharoor: Align with Party Stand on India-Pakistan Conflict
The Congress Working Committee emphasized sticking to the party's official stance, criticizing Shashi Tharoor for statements that deviate. In a recent meeting, Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, urged unity in message amid differing opinions, stressing it's not a time for personal views.
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) reiterated the necessity for members to align with the official party stance, following remarks by Shashi Tharoor deemed inconsistent with their position on the India-Pakistan conflict.
During a recent CWC meeting, attended by prominent figures such as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, leaders underscored the importance of presenting a unified front, especially in light of current geopolitical tensions.
Tharoor, previously critiqued for his divergent views, reportedly offered constructive suggestions aligning with the party line. The Congress leadership emphasized the need to curb individual opinions that could undermine their collective position.
